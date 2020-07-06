EFCC Witness Contradicts Self In Shehu Sani's Alleged Fraud Trial

Bala Ismaila, an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission witness, has contradicted himself on the dates in which Senator Shehu Sani visited the house of Sani Dauda, Chairman of ASD Motors.

At the resumed hearing of the case before Justice Iyang Ekwo on Monday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the prosecution witness gave contradictory dates before the court.

Ismail, who is a domestic staff of Chairman of ASD Motors, told the court that Shehu Sani came to the house of his boss located in Maitama Abuja five times with brown envelopes but could not remember when those visits took place.

The witness was evasive when he was asked to give the dates when the senator made those trips to the house of ASD motors.

He said the visit was made in December 2020 and during COVID-19 lockdown.

The dates did not tally with the ones given by the owner of ASD Motors himself.

Ismail also said that his testimony was based on what his boss told him.

Efforts by the prosecution counsel, Abba Mohammed, to put words in the mouth of the witness was rejected by the court.

Also, there was a mild drama when Dauda was narrating how Shehu Sani mounted pressure on him to pay N5,000,000 to settle four judges.

Dauda, who spoke in Hausa language, contradicted himself in the course of his testimony as the interpreter told the court that the witness was speaking in parable and he could not understand and interpret him again.

Meanwhile, the court had told the interpreter to address the court and not to ask the witness any question.

After the court proceedings, the interpreter was also seen at the premises engaging in an altercation with the prosecution lawyer and witnesses over the contradictions that happened in the courtroom.

The trial judge adjourned the matter to Tuesday July 7 for continuation of the matter.

Shehu Sani is standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on alleged bribery.