A top member of the All Progressives Congress from the North-West region, Inuwa Abdulkadir, is dead.

A member of the party's National Working Committee that was dissolved recently, the 54-year-old Abdulkadir is said to have died at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, on Monday to suspected Coronavirus complications.

He is expected to be buried at his Gawon Nama residence around 2pm on Monday.

Late Inuwa Abdulkadir