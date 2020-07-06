Governor Akeredolu Appoints Kinsman Of Former Ondo SSG To Fill Position

The new SSG is Temitayo Oluwatuyi, who is also from the same town with Abegunde.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 06, 2020

Following the resignation of Mr Ifedayo Abegunde as Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed a new person to fill the position. 

The new SSG is Temitayo Oluwatuyi, who is also from the same town with Abegunde. 

Both men are indigenes of Akure, the state capital. 

Oluwatuyi was the state's Commissioner for Natural Resources until he was appointed SSG. 

Governor Akeredolu announced Oluwatuyi's appointment during a briefing at the Government House in Akure on Monday. 

He said, “Today, I announced the appointment of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi “Tukana” as the Secretary to the State Government to resume immediately following the resignation of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde.” 

On Monday, Abegunde resigned his position as SSG following a cold war between him and Governor Akeredolu. 

The resignation of the former SSG comes less than three weeks to the governorship primary election of the APC. 

When contacted over the issue, Commissioner for Information in the state, Donald Ojogo, said the government will react at the appropriate time. 

