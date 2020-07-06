I Have Recovered From COVID-19, Says Ondo Governor, Akeredolu

He made the announcement less than 24 hours after his estranged deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, asked him to hand over government to him after 21 days as provided by the constitution because he was in self-isolation.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 06, 2020

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State, has recovered from COVID-19.

He made the announcement less than 24 hours after his estranged deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, asked him to hand over government to him after 21 days as provided by the constitution because he was in self-isolation.  Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

In what seems like a reaction to the statement amidst a charged political atmosphere ahead of governorship elections in the state, Akeredolu in a briefing on Monday said he had tested negative and was fit to continue in his capacity as governor.

 

See Also Politics COVID-19: I Give You 21 Days To Handover To Me, Ondo Deputy Governor Tells Akeredolu 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo State Governor, Akeredolu, Tests Positive For COVID-19 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Moved To Aso Rock Villa After Arrest To Face Investigative Panel
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Isolate Governor Nyesom Wike, Win Edo Governorship Election Before He Recovers, Says Kano Governor, Ganduje
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Arrest Of Magu Confirms Nigeria Stinks, Says Anglican Bishop, Adeoye
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Journalists Barred From Witnessing Magu’s Probe By DSS In Aso Rock Villa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Rigged 2016 Governorship Election For Akeredolu, Ex-Ondo SSG Says After Resigning
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo SSG Resigns, May Join PDP
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Moved To Aso Rock Villa After Arrest To Face Investigative Panel
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government To Shut Third Mainland Bridge For Six Months
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Ex-APC NWC Member, Inuwa Abdulkadir, Is Dead
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Isolate Governor Nyesom Wike, Win Edo Governorship Election Before He Recovers, Says Kano Governor, Ganduje
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Arrest Of Magu Confirms Nigeria Stinks, Says Anglican Bishop, Adeoye
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Journalists Barred From Witnessing Magu’s Probe By DSS In Aso Rock Villa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Rigged 2016 Governorship Election For Akeredolu, Ex-Ondo SSG Says After Resigning
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo SSG Resigns, May Join PDP
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity Christians Exhibiting Reckless Confidence In Face Of Coronavirus Pandemic — SGF
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Scandal Palace Official Suspended For Fighting Late Oniru’s Son
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: WAEC Examination To Commence On August 4
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad