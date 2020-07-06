I Have Recovered From COVID-19, Says Ondo Governor, Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State, has recovered from COVID-19.

He made the announcement less than 24 hours after his estranged deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, asked him to hand over government to him after 21 days as provided by the constitution because he was in self-isolation. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

In what seems like a reaction to the statement amidst a charged political atmosphere ahead of governorship elections in the state, Akeredolu in a briefing on Monday said he had tested negative and was fit to continue in his capacity as governor.

