We Rigged 2016 Governorship Election For Akeredolu, Ex-Ondo SSG Says After Resigning

Ifedayo Abegunde, immediate past Secretary to the Ondo State Government, who resigned his position on Monday, has alleged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu didn't win the 2016 governorship election in the state as declared.

Abegunde had on Monday morning tendered his resignation following a cold war between him and Governor Akeredolu.

He opened up on his resignation and issues between him and the governor in on a programme on Crest 87.7 Fm, which was monitored by our correspondent in Akure.

He said some "moneybags" in the All Progressives Congress including himself rigged Akeredolu into power in 2016 by manipulating the election result in his favour.

According to him, Akeredolu lost the 2016 governorship poll to the then Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, who he claimed was the winner of the election.

He said, "It was through the powers from me and other APC pillars that made INEC declare Akeredolu as governor after he had lost the election.

"So, Akeredolu didn’t win the Ondo governorship election in 2016 but we made it possible for him to become governor.

"We were the pillars behind him and we will not support him again. He will lose this time around.”

Speaking on why he resigned his position, the former Ondo SSG said he decided to quit the administration due to the way Akeredolu was running the government.

He said, “Akeredolu has reduced the government to the property of his wife, son and in-laws and all government contracts goes to these same set of people from Imo State."

Abegunde further said he was unable to cater for the needs of those who joined him to support the government because funds were not allocated to his office.

He denied that the sum of N5m was being allocated to his office on monthly basis and accused the governor of telling lies.

He said, "Where on earth did the governor give me such funds or let him come forward with the evidence.

"Recently, I reported him to Governor Fayemi of Ekiti State and he promised to invite both of us to Abuja for settlement.

"I remember that I told Fayemi that I was going to spit on the face of Akeredolu if he repeated the lies that he was giving me N5m monthly.

"And I will then return to Akure to resign and as well inform the public of his looting spree.”

While stressing that he had worked with three different governors in the state, Abegunde described the government of Akeredolu as the worst in the history of the state.