Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje

Reacting on Tuesday, Wike said it is the man, who pocketed dollars that deserves to be isolated.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 07, 2020

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election, Nyesom Wike, has said threats by his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, to “isolate” him until the elections were over, had exposed the plot by the ruling party to take undue advantage of security agents.

Ganduje had on Monday said the APC will humiliate Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State by isolating Wike.

Reacting on Tuesday, Wike said it is the man, who pocketed dollars that deserves to be isolated.  Rivers Governor Wike

He said the Kano State governor was not his match, saying “Between me and a man who has been caught pocketing dollars, who deserves to be isolated?”

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed September 19 for the Edo election.

Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC will be up against Obaseki, incumbent governor and candidate of the PDP, in the election.

 

See Also Politics We’ll Isolate Governor Nyesom Wike, Win Edo Governorship Election Before He Recovers, Says Kano Governor, Ganduje 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Hid COVID-19 Status For Two Weeks, Exposed Several Persons To Virus Before Making It Public
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Odekunle Didn’t Speak For PACAC On Magu, Says Itse Sagay
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Arrest Of Magu Confirms Nigeria Stinks, Says Anglican Bishop, Adeoye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Moved To Aso Rock Villa After Arrest To Face Investigative Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Statement On Magu's 'Arrest' By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion After Magu, Another Muslim Fulani Police Officer Should Head EFCC By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Hid COVID-19 Status For Two Weeks, Exposed Several Persons To Virus Before Making It Public
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America COVID-19: Students Face Deportation As United States Releases New Directives On Visas
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Odekunle Didn’t Speak For PACAC On Magu, Says Itse Sagay
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Arrest Of Magu Confirms Nigeria Stinks, Says Anglican Bishop, Adeoye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Sacks Front-line Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Moved To Aso Rock Villa After Arrest To Face Investigative Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Mele Kyari And NNPC: One Year After By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad