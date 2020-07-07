COVID-19: Delta State Information Commissioner, Aniagwu, 21 Others Discharged

Aniagwu and the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, had on June 20 tested positive for COVID-19 and taken to an isolation centre in Asaba for treatment.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 07, 2020

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, has been discharged after testing negative to Coronavirus.

Aniagwu and the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, had on June 20 tested positive for COVID-19 and taken to an isolation centre in Asaba for treatment.  Charles Aniagwu

The state government in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday announced the discharge of Aniagwu and 21 other persons from the isolation centres in the state.

However, Ebie, who tested positive on the same day with the Information Commissioner, is awaiting the result of his final test to determine when he will be discharged.

 

See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Delta Government House Permanent Secretary In Another N10.7 Million Scandal 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kwara Governor’s Chief Of Staff, Logun, Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Hid COVID-19 Status For Two Weeks, Exposed Several Persons To Virus Before Making It Public
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Sacks Front-line Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Seven Health Workers, Two-year-old Child Test Positive For Coronavirus In Ondo Hospital
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Brazil’s President, Bolsonaro, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal United States President, Trump, Paid Someone To Take SAT For Him, Niece Writes In Book
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kwara Governor’s Chief Of Staff, Logun, Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Odekunle Didn’t Speak For PACAC On Magu, Says Itse Sagay
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Army Captain, Abduct Wife, Mother In Kogi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Arrest, Grilling And Detention Of Ibrahim Magu: The Ephemerality Of Power By Mike Ozekhome (SAN)
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Confirms Link With Terror Groups In Niger State In New Video, Asks Unbelievers To Repent
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion After Magu, Another Muslim Fulani Police Officer Should Head EFCC By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Hid COVID-19 Status For Two Weeks, Exposed Several Persons To Virus Before Making It Public
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad