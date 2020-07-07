COVID-19: Delta State Information Commissioner, Aniagwu, 21 Others Discharged

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, has been discharged after testing negative to Coronavirus.

Aniagwu and the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, had on June 20 tested positive for COVID-19 and taken to an isolation centre in Asaba for treatment. Charles Aniagwu

The state government in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday announced the discharge of Aniagwu and 21 other persons from the isolation centres in the state.

However, Ebie, who tested positive on the same day with the Information Commissioner, is awaiting the result of his final test to determine when he will be discharged.

See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Delta Government House Permanent Secretary In Another N10.7 Million Scandal