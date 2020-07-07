EFCC Receives Petition To Prosecute Katsina Governor, Masari, Over N52bn Security Votes Misappropriation

Shehu in a petition addressed to the EFCC said the daily attacks by bandits in the state calls for serious question on the sincerity in the security management by the state government.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 07, 2020

A resident of Kastina State, Muhammad Mahdi Shehu, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate Governor Aminu Masari for alleged misappropriation and misapplication of over N52bn spent as security vote in the state from June 2015 to April 29, 2020.

Shehu in a petition addressed to the EFCC said the daily attacks by bandits in the state calls for serious question on the sincerity in the security management by the state government. 

He said, “This petition and the annextures are intended to draw the attention of your commission to the security expenditure of Kastina State from June 2015 to 29th April, 2020 for your expertise perusal and deep enquiry in order to ascertain the genuine nature of the spending. This is more so because it a standard global practice for appropriated monies to be accounted for because collective ownership hangs on them. 

“The repetitive nature of most of the transactions as recorded, the gleaming duplications, inconsistencies, contradictions and repeatedly difficult to understand reasoning particularly the senseless geometrical laughable spending increases on 10 no mobile policemen at Lamba Rimi Windmill Project and so many other expenses that don’t add up, calls or serious questions and cast reasonable doubt on the transparency with which the security vote is being managed. 

“Let me also draw your kind attention that by Friday, the 4th of July, 2020, all expenditure related accounting books and documents have been moved to the Government House. It will therefore not be a surprise if attempts will not be made to tamper with them. 
 

See Also PHOTONEWS: 15 Famers Killed, Others Hospitalised As Bandits Attack Katsina Village 5 Hours Ago

“June 2015 to December 2015 - N809,098,210, 2016 - N3,629,189,460, 2017 - N7,880,836,508, 2018 - N24,137,364,725, 2019 - N12,735,698,345, 2020 - N3,494,682,000.” 

The anti-graft agency is yet to state when it will act on the petition submitted to it by Shehu on Governor Masari.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Moved To Aso Rock Villa After Arrest To Face Investigative Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Hid COVID-19 Status For Two Weeks, Exposed Several Persons To Virus Before Making It Public
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Arrest Of Magu Confirms Nigeria Stinks, Says Anglican Bishop, Adeoye
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Impeachment Plot: Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi, Approaches Court To Stop Process
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America COVID-19: Students Face Deportation As United States Releases New Directives On Visas
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Statement On Magu's 'Arrest' By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Moved To Aso Rock Villa After Arrest To Face Investigative Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Hid COVID-19 Status For Two Weeks, Exposed Several Persons To Virus Before Making It Public
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion After Magu, Another Muslim Fulani Police Officer Should Head EFCC By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Service Commission Dismisses 10 Officers, Demotes 8 Others
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Arrest Of Magu Confirms Nigeria Stinks, Says Anglican Bishop, Adeoye
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Ghana Nigerian Man Busted For Attempting To Acquire Ghanaian Passport
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Mele Kyari And NNPC: One Year After By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Impeachment Plot: Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi, Approaches Court To Stop Process
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad