Impeachment Plot: Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi, Approaches Court To Stop Process

As plot to impeach him thickens, Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of Ondo State, has approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to stop the impeachment process.



Ajayi in an originating summon on his fundamental human rights sought the declaration of the court to restrain members of the state's House of Assembly from impeaching him as deputy governor.

SaharaReporters obtained the copies of the court documents on Monday, which was filed by Agboola's lawyer, Barrister I. Olatoke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. Agboola Ajayi

The Inspector-General of Police, Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Director-General of the Department of State Services, Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, and Ondo State House of Assembly were all joined in the suit.

Court Documents: Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi, Approaches Court To Stop Impeachment Process by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

Agboola is seeking to retain his position as deputy governor despite leaving the All Progressives Congress to join the Peoples Democratic Party.

He also wants the court to stop the Assembly members from using the Department of State Services and the Ondo Commissioner of Police in intimidating the lawmakers loyal to him in the plan to impeach him.

The deputy governor is also praying the court to compel all security agents joined in the suit to pay him the sum of N1bn for breach of his fundamental rights.

Already, there are fears that members of the state's House of Assembly might begin the process of impeaching Ajayi this week following his continued crisis with Governor Akeredolu.