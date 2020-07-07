Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19

A lawmaker told journalists that about 50 of his colleagues had been tested positive for the virus with some of them seriously ill.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 07, 2020

The House of Representatives on Tuesday adjourned plenary until next week following news that over 50 legislators may have been tested positive for Coronavirus

A lawmaker told journalists that about 50 of his colleagues had been tested positive for the virus with some of them seriously ill. 

Findings also revealed that many of the lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19 but refused making it known to the public.

It cannot be ascertained if the recess will stretch to its usual two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kwara Governor’s Chief Of Staff, Logun, Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Odekunle Didn’t Speak For PACAC On Magu, Says Itse Sagay
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Hid COVID-19 Status For Two Weeks, Exposed Several Persons To Virus Before Making It Public
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal United States President, Trump, Paid Someone To Take SAT For Him, Niece Writes In Book
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kwara Governor’s Chief Of Staff, Logun, Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Odekunle Didn’t Speak For PACAC On Magu, Says Itse Sagay
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Army Captain, Abduct Wife, Mother In Kogi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Arrest, Grilling And Detention Of Ibrahim Magu: The Ephemerality Of Power By Mike Ozekhome (SAN)
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Confirms Link With Terror Groups In Niger State In New Video, Asks Unbelievers To Repent
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion After Magu, Another Muslim Fulani Police Officer Should Head EFCC By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Hid COVID-19 Status For Two Weeks, Exposed Several Persons To Virus Before Making It Public
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Sacks Front-line Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad