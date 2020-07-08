Again, Bandits Invade Zamfara, Kill Seven, Abduct 20 Women

Bandits struck again in Zamfara State, killing seven persons and kidnapping 20 women in Danfasa village, Dansadau Emirate of the Maru Local Government Area of the state.

Many houses were set ablaze, while several animals were rustled by the hoodlums.

One of the villagers, Malam Adamu Danfasa, who escaped into the bush, told ThePunch that the bandits entered the village on motorcycles around 4 pm on Monday and opened fire on the residents, killing seven persons and injuring 13 others.

Adamu stated that the bandits later kidnapped 20 women, stole several animals and food items before setting the village on fire.

“They were in the village from yesterday (Monday) and did not leave because there was no pressure from the security agents due to the bad nature of the road,” Adamu said.

According to him, the villagers tried their best to defend themselves but were overpowered by the bandits, who had sophisticated guns.

He stressed that the village was currently deserted, adding that many people ran into the bush, while others took refuge in the nearby Mairairai village.

Adamu expressed worry over the whereabouts of many children, who ran into the bush and had yet to be seen by their parents.