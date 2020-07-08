APC Begins Screening Of Ondo Governorship Candidates Ahead Of Primary Election

SaharaReporters reports that 12 aspirants of the party had paid for the expression of interest and nomination form to participate in the APC governorship primary election.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 08, 2020

Ahead of its governorship primary election on July 20, the All Progressives Congress has begun the screening of aspirants jostling for the party's ticket. 

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State confirmed this on Wednesday on his Twitter page shortly after he was screened in Abuja. 

He said, “I have just undergone screening by my party @OfficialAPCNg. Members of the committee were thorough, scrutinizing all documents amongst other questions. I believe the party made excellent choices for the committee members. Very professional and courteous." 

It was gathered that five other aspirants of the party, who had shown interest to participate in the primary election, were also screened. 

They include Mr Joseph Iji, Odimayo Okunjimi, Olayide Adelami, Isaac Kekemeke, Olusola Oke and Olayide Adelami. 

The party had also generated N258.7m from the sales of the forms from the aspirants, who had shown interest to contest. 

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed October 10, 2020 for the governorship election in Ondo.
 

Saharareporters, New York

