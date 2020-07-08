BREAKING: Nigerian Government Reverses Schools Resumption, Stops WASSCE

The Nigerian Government has reversed its earlier announcement on schools resumption.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this while speaking with journalists at the end of the Federal Executive Meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Adamu said that Nigerian schools will not reopen any time soon until it was safe to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said no school will participate in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations earlier scheduled for August 5th and September 5th.

The minister stated that the West African Examinations Council cannot determine the resumption date of schools in the country.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, had on Monday announced that WASSCE will take place between August and September.