BREAKING: Ondo Assembly Suspends Deputy Speaker, Two Others

The trio were among the nine members that disassociated themselves from the impeachment plot against deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 08, 2020

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday suspended three lawmakers.

They include the Deputy Speaker, Mr Iroju Ogundeji representing Odigbo Constituency I, Mr Adewale Williams representing Ondo West Constituency II, and Mrs Favour Semilore Tomomewo representing Ilaje II. 

The trio were among the nine members that disassociated themselves from the impeachment plot against deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi.

SaharaReporters gathered that the members of the Assembly are currently meeting at the parliament complex in Akure, the state capital.

 

