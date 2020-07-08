Explosion Rocks NNPC Facility, Seven Persons Killed

At least seven people have died after an explosion rocked the Oil Mining Lease 40 operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said the explosion occurred on Tuesday at the petroleum company’s Benin River Valve Station.

Kennie Obateru, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, said the BRVS explosion happened at Gbetiokun, OML 40, operated by NPDC.

Obateru said, “The incident, which occurred on Tuesday during the installation of a ladder on a platform (Benin River Valve Station) for access during discharging of Gbetiokun production, unfortunately caused seven fatalities.

“The bodies of casualties have been deposited in a morgue in Sapele, while families of the personnel involved are being contacted by their employers.”

The NNPC said all personnel on board have now been fully accounted for.