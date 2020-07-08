Explosion Rocks NNPC Facility, Seven Persons Killed

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said the explosion occurred on Tuesday at the petroleum company’s Benin River Valve Station.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 08, 2020

At least seven people have died after an explosion rocked the Oil Mining Lease 40 operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said the explosion occurred on Tuesday at the petroleum company’s Benin River Valve Station.

Kennie Obateru, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, said the BRVS explosion happened at Gbetiokun, OML 40, operated by NPDC. 

Obateru said, “The incident, which occurred on Tuesday during the installation of a ladder on a platform (Benin River Valve Station) for access during discharging of Gbetiokun production, unfortunately caused seven fatalities.

“The bodies of casualties have been deposited in a morgue in Sapele, while families of the personnel involved are being contacted by their employers.”

The NNPC said all personnel on board have now been fully accounted for.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Oil DPR Shuns CSO Request To Reform Marginal Oil Field Bidding Guidelines
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Oil Group Condemns Hike In Pump Price Of Petrol
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Delta Youths Protest Against Deputy Speaker Over Fraud Of N1.4 Billion
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion The 'Real Reason' Nigeria's Economy Is Now Haemorrhaging By Ken Uwotu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Okey Ndibe Low Oil Prices, In Final Analysis, Good For Nigeria By Okey Ndibe
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Oil Agip Pipeline Explosion Kills 3, Injures 7 In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Mohammed Umar To Oversee EFCC Operations As Magu Remains Suspended
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Reverses Schools Resumption, Stops WASSCE
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Arrest, Grilling And Detention Of Ibrahim Magu: The Ephemerality Of Power By Mike Ozekhome (SAN)
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Risks Being Killed By Pakistani Gang Over Failure Of Brother To Pay Debt
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Suspended EFCC Chairman, Magu, Spends Second Night In Detention
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Plot To Impeach Me Dead On Arrival, Ondo Deputy Governor Says
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Scandal United States President, Trump, Paid Someone To Take SAT For Him, Niece Writes In Book
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Twenty Eight Soldiers Killed In Boko Haram Ambush
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive How 14 Ondo Lawmakers Got 10 Million Naira Each To Impeach Deputy Governor
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Ribadu, Waziri And Magu: EFCC’s History Of Chairpersons With Unceremonious Exits
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad