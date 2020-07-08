Group Condemns Hike In Pump Price Of Petrol

"The price of petrol was raised from N125 to N143, making a mockery of the reductions four months ago, and consequently mocking the Nigerian people. We call for immediate reversal of this price regime.”

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 08, 2020

The Movement for a Socialist Alternative has condemned the hike in the price of petrol by the Nigerian Government, saying it was a delibrate move to further impoverish citizens in the country.

The MSA in statement signed by its spokesperson, Dagga Tolar, on Wednesday called on labour leaders to mobilise for a strike on behalf of the masses to protest the price increase.

It reads, "The price of petrol was raised from N125 to N143, making a mockery of the reductions four months ago, and consequently mocking the Nigerian people. We call for immediate reversal of this price regime.

"We at the same time call on labour leaders to mobilise the Nigerian working and poor people for a 24-hour warning strike as a means of rejecting this outrageous government policy.

"We view the announcement made by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency of a new price band of N140.80 to N143.80 per litre for petrol as inhuman and anti-poor, as the fuel price hike represents drawing blood from an haemorrhaging patient, given that the working masses have been facing unbearable inflation in costs of food and transportation due to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the government.

"Meanwhile, the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted negatively on workers and poor people, resulting in a swathe of furlough workers and an increase in the already high rate of unemployment, with no unemployment benefits set aside from the huge wealth of the country to pay the huge army of the unemployed.

"This unwholesome policy surely would further burden an already burdened people and lead to the demise of the small businesses of the poor. Contemplating this hike alone has proved that the Buhari regime is cut off from the reality of the average man, who has petrol, required for transport and powering of his small businesses etc., as a central part of his daily economy.

"The political elites cannot in any way know what the working masses are going through, considering that the political elites are inoculated from the growing poverty in the urban centres and farming communities.


"The same elites have continued drawing provocative wages from the nation’s account while forcing austerity and hardship down the throat of citizens."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

NNPC Explosion Rocks NNPC Facility, Seven Persons Killed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Oil Nationwide Fuel Scarcity Looms As Key NNPC Depots Run Dry
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME EFCC Arraigns Businessman for N9.5m Oil Fraud
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military JTF Arrests Pipeline Vandals In Niger Delta
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Energy Fuel Scarcity To Last For Two More Months - Kachikwu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Oil PHOTONEWS: Shorter Fuel Lines Two Days After Subsidy Removal
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion The Arrest, Grilling And Detention Of Ibrahim Magu: The Ephemerality Of Power By Mike Ozekhome (SAN)
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Scandal United States President, Trump, Paid Someone To Take SAT For Him, Niece Writes In Book
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Suspended EFCC Chairman, Magu, Spends Second Night In Detention
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive How 14 Ondo Lawmakers Got 10 Million Naira Each To Impeach Deputy Governor
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Plot To Impeach Me Dead On Arrival, Ondo Deputy Governor Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics We Rigged 2016 Governorship Election For Akeredolu, Ex-Ondo SSG Says After Resigning
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Ribadu, Waziri And Magu: EFCC’s History Of Chairpersons With Unceremonious Exits
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo are Co-owners, We Not Leaving Nigeria For Anybody — Ohanaeze
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Confirms Link With Terror Groups In Niger State In New Video, Asks Unbelievers To Repent
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Odekunle Didn’t Speak For PACAC On Magu, Says Itse Sagay
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad