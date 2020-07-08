How 14 Ondo Lawmakers Got 10 Million Naira Each To Impeach Deputy Governor

Fourteen members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, who signed the "impeachment notice" of the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, were bribed to begin the process, SaharaReporters has gathered.

It was gathered on Tuesday that the members were paid a sum of 10 million naira each to ensure Ajayi was removed from his position.

The 14 members who received the kickback were Samuel Aderogboye, Festus Adefioye, Oluwole Emmanuel, Olajide Olamide, Gbegude Ololade, Adeyemi Olayemi, Muhammed Oladele and Abioun Falaye.

Others were Simeon Borokini, Falemu Olusegun, Akintomide Akinrogun, Oloyede Olusols, Abayomi Akinruntan and Towase Kuti.

SaharaReporters gathered that the 14 members were called to a meeting where the process of impeaching the deputy governor was extensively discussed.

The meeting was spearheaded by the Ondo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ade Adetimehin, who donated the cash to the lawmakers.

Findings revealed that Victor Olabintan, the Special Adviser on Political Affairs to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was also part of the plot to unseat the deputy governor. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Plot To Impeach Ondo Deputy Governor Thickens As Select Lawmakers Meet Governor Akeredolu Tonight

Investigation revealed that the Assembly members were promised other compensations by the governor.

SaharaReporters learned that 6 out of the 14 state Assembly members were first contacted to commence the impeachment at the floor of the Assembly.

The six members were promised N5 million by Mr Adetimehin for the job. The second batch of eight lawmakers secretly got N10 million each to join others in carrying out the impeachment.

One of the lawmakers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with SaharaReporters, confirmed that the disparity in the bribe caused a disagreement among the lawmakers.

He said those who got the bribe swore an oath of secrecy to maintain their loyalty with the governor in the move to impeach Ajayi from office. See Also Politics Plot To Impeach Me Dead On Arrival, Ondo Deputy Governor Says

The source said, "After others lawmakers knew that their colleagues involved in the plot got more bribe than them, they protested and almost backed out but the governor and the party chairman quickly intervened.

"It was later resolved that those who had earlier got five million naira be paid an additional five million naira each.

"Before they collected the money, they had to sign a paper, which already contained the names of the beneficiaries. They also swore to an oath that they won't back out of the plans.”

Akogun Olugbenga Omole, the House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Information, declined to comment on the issue. Adetimehin could not be reached on Tuesday night to react to the report as well.