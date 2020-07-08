Igbo are Co-owners, We Not Leaving Nigeria For Anybody — Ohanaeze

Apex Igbo socio-cultural group in Nigeria, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said that Igbo people will not leave Nigeria for anybody, citing the contributions of their forebears in the actualisation of independence for Nigeria.

Speaking through its National Deputy Publicity Secretary, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu, Ohanaeze says there is no reason why the Igbo will ever leave Nigeria.

“Why should we leave Nigeria and for who? For settlers or foreigners? No way. We partly own Nigeria and instead of leaving it, settlers and foreigners will leave it for us,” Vanguard quotes Ibegbu to have said.

Ohanaeze urged the pro-Biafra agitators to fight for social, economic and structural justice for Ndigbo and not for Igbo to leave Nigeria for anybody, adding that the Igbo want a level playing ground for all Nigerians.

The apex group also called for the probe of the registration of the fake Ohanaeze Ndigbo by the Corporate Affairs Commission. Tagging the culprits as coupists, the apex group asked them to apologize to Ndigbo or the gods and Ndi-Ichie of Igbo land would deal with them traditionally.

Ohanaeze also asked pro-Biafran agitators to ask Igbo political office holders what they have been doing with the funds that accrued to Igbo land before holding outsiders solely responsible for their woes.

He added, “Yes, the past and even present governments in Nigeria have not been fair to us but what of our politicians? During the Jonathan period, did we not have many of our people in high offices but what did they do for us?”

Ghana Reopens 600 Shops Belonging To Nigerians

Over 600 shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Ghana had been reopened by the Ghanaian government.

President of the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Dr Ken Ukaoha, disclosed this during a solidarity visit to the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that in November 2019, Ghana Union of Traders Association closed down foreign-run shops said to be violating a Ghanaian law barring non-nationals from operating in the domestic retail space.

Ukaoha said the visit was to commend the NiDCOM chairman for her unrelenting efforts in resolving the lockdown of Nigerian shops in Ghana for over six months.

Ukaoha said the ECOWAS Protocol of Free Movement of Persons, Goods and Services should not be observed in breach but rather in the spirit of brotherhood and diplomatic reciprocity.

Responding, Dabiri-Erewa thanked the NANTS President for appreciating Nigeria’s role in the reopening of Nigerian shops in Ghana.

Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerian traders in Ghana to always obey the laws of their host country and conduct themselves in a dignified and respectful manner.