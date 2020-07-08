Ivory Coast Prime Minister, Coulibaly, Is Dead

Coulibaly died on Wednesday after taking part in a cabinet meeting, Patrick Achi, Secretary-General in the presidency, said in a statement on national television.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 08, 2020

Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Ivory Coast’s Prime Minister and the ruling party’s candidate for October's presidential election, has died.

Achi said the 61-year-old late Prime Minister, who had heart surgery in 2012, became unwell during the weekly meeting and was evacuated to a hospital where he passed away. 

He had returned to Ivory Coast last Thursday after two months in France to undergo a heart exam and rest.

“Fellow compatriots, Ivory Coast is mourning. It is with deep pain that I announce to you that Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, has left us,” the statement read.

His death is likely to set off a scramble within the ruling RHDP party to replace him as its candidate in an election that is considered a key test of stability for the world’s top cocoa producer.
 

