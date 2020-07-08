Nigerian Government Accused Of Abandoning Chibok Girls On Scholarship At American University Yola

The group said 10 out of them had pulled out of the programme out of frustration.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 08, 2020

The Kibaku (Chibok) Area Development Association (KADA) has accused Nigerian Government of abandoning and neglecting the Chibok Girls who enrolled for scholarship programme at American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State.

The group said 10 out of them had pulled out of the programme out of frustration. 

In a statement on Tuesday jointly signed by Dauda Ndirpaya Iliya and Manasseh Allen, the National President and Director of Media and Publicity respectively of the association said the girls were discriminated against and not allowed to mingle, interact, and socialise with other students.

The group added that the Nigerian Government had frustrated many foreign and local assistance that came the way of the girls. 

The group explained that many schools abroad and voluntary organisations, who have offered to provide them with scholarships were hindered and sabotaged by the Buhari's government.

The statement added that Chibok Government Secondary School project have been abandoned and now a shadow of itself since the terrorists carried out the attack on April 2014.

The statement reads, "Our returned daughters enrolled at the American University of Nigeria (AUN) Yola, have not made much progress and feel frustrated not understanding the direction of things or being properly briefed of their future.

"Ten of them have out of frustration left the programme, they are Laraba Mamman, Mwa Daniel, Rachael Nkeki (who are now married), Saraya Yanga, Philomena Dauda, Sarah Nkeki, Asabe Lawan, Glory Mainta, Talatu Adamu, and Lydia Habila.

"Neither the families nor the Kibaku community have been briefed and informed by the Federal Government on rescue efforts or the whereabouts of our daughters since the last batch of 82 returned on 7 May, 2017.

"Except the messages by President Muhammadu Buhari released every 13 April since then, on the eve of the 14 April commemoration. These messages are basically same copy-and-paste with minor alterations year in, year out."

