Plot To Impeach Me Dead On Arrival, Ondo Deputy Governor Says

Agboola Ajayi, Ondo State Deputy Governor, says the impeachment plot against him will fail.

Ajayi spoke with SaharaReporters on Monday night.

Fourteen members of the state House of Assembly had on Tuesday reportedly served Ajayi a notice of impeachment.

The allegations levied against the deputy governor include gross misconduct, financial recklessness, abandonment of office, official duty and other assignments among others.

SaharaReporters gathered that nine other members of the Assembly have pulled out from the plot.

The Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Iroju Ogundeji, and the Majority Leader, Jamiu Maito, were parts of the nine members that refused to sign the impeachment notice.

Others included Favour Tomomowo, Rasheed Elegbeleye, Festus Akingbaso, Adewale Adewinle, Samuel Edmisan, Tomide Akinribido and Success Torhukerijor.

The Assembly has twenty-six members and would require 18 members (two-third) to successfully perfect the impeachment.

But Ajayi told SaharaReporters that he had yet to be served the impeachment notice by members of the State House of Assembly contrary to reports.

He said he would consider the impeachment notice as a rumour since he had not been "served officially".

He said, "It is a kangaroo impeachment notice and it is even dead on arrival and I don't know how the Assembly wants to go about it.

"I have not been officially served a copy of the impeachment notice and people are already reporting it.”

Recall that Ajayi had approached a Federal High Court in Abuja to halt his impeachment proceedings by members of the state House of Assembly.

The Deputy Governor in the suit filed by his lawyer, Mr I Olatoke sought the enforcement of his fundamental human rights and freedom of association.