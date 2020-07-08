Sowore's Supporters Protest In Abuja Over Delay In His Trial

Dozens of supporters of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, on Wednesday in Abuja besieged the headquarters of

the Court of Appeal and Federal High Court to protest the delay in his trial.

The protesters demanded the withdrawal of the trumped-up charges against the activist.

They gathered at the main gate of the Court of Appeal before proceeding to the Federal High Court located in Maitama alongside the activist to register their displeasure at the slow pace of his trial.

A protester, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the government resorted to delay tactics because they did not have evidence against the activist.

He said, "It is clear that this government has no evidence to prosecute Sowore and that is why they have resorted to delay.

"This delay tactics will not work, they should withdraw all the trumped-up charges against Sowore and allow him to go."

Meanwhile, the suit seeking the enforcement of fundamental rights of the activist would be coming up on Friday, July 10, before Justice Ekwo Iyang at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Nigerian Government is prosecuting Sowore for calling on the people to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to demand a better country.

