Why We Suspended Ondo Deputy Speaker, Two Other Lawmakers, Assembly Explains

The leadership of the Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday said it suspended three lawmakers of the Assembly over indiscipline.

The suspension came amid the impeachment plot against the deputy governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi, by 14 members of the Assembly.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Iroju Ogundeji, representing Odigbo Constituency I; Mr Adewale Williams representing Ondo West Constituency II and Mrs Favour Semilore Tomomewo representing Ilaje I were suspended from Assembly.

The trio were among nine members of the Assembly that kicked against the planned impeachment of Ajayi on Tuesday. Ondo State House of Assembly

Shortly after the suspension of the trio, Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Jamiu Maito, also resigned his position as one of the principal leaders of the House.

The suspension of the three lawmakers was contained in the resolution of the Assembly after plenary on Wednesday.

The resolution was signed by the Assembly's Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi, and Mr Abayomi Akinruntan, the Parliamentary Secretary.

It reads, "You recall that yesterday (Tuesday), we held a parliamentary meeting where we discussed a number of crucial issues.

"One of these issues was the behaviour and conduct of some of us in this Assembly that is seriously unbecoming. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Assembly Suspends Deputy Speaker, Two Others

"Specifically, we all noted the conduct of the following honourable members, RT (Hon.) Iroju Ogundeji (Odigbo) (Deputy Speaker), Hon. Favour Semilore Tomomewo (Ilaje II) and Adewale Williams Adewinle, (Ondo West II) are extremely unparliamentary in recent times.

"Their conduct is unparliamentary to the extent of reducing the value of the Ondo State House of Assembly as well as putting the name of the House into public disrepute.

"We all agreed it has become very clear if we continue to condone this ugly development, the reputation of the Ondo State of Assembly will be damaged completely beyond repair.

"We therefore take some of the far reaching decisions/resolutions that Hon. Iroju Ogundeji (Deputy Speaker), Favour Semilore Tomomewo and Adewale Williams Adewinle, be suspended from the Ondo State House of Assembly forthwith."

The Assembly further declared that all the financial benefits accruable to the three lawmakers have also been stopped.

Reacting to their suspension, the Deputy Speaker said the 14 lawmakers decided to suspend them from the Assembly after being induced financially by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the APC Chairman, Mr Ade Adetimehin.

He further explained that their suspension lacked merit, noting that there was no concrete allegation against them as duly elected members of the Assembly.