Allegations Of Financial Misappropriation In NDDC Unacceptable –Senate President, Lawan

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the allegations of financial recklessness and misappropriation of funds levelled against the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission are unacceptable, hence the decision by the Senate to investigate the activities of the commission.

Lawan stated this in a speech delivered on Thursday to declare open an investigative public hearing by the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on the Investigation of the Alleged Financial Recklessness in the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Lawan, who underscored the need for the prudent application of public funds by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government, emphasised that same had become imperative in view of scarce income at the disposal of the Federal Government. Senate President Ahmad Lawa

He said, “Financial recklessness is not an attribute that anyone can afford, whether rich or poor. It is even worse with the poor, or for the organisation or a country with limited resources.

“This is the reason we have always highlighted the need for prudence in the application of public resources. The time when public resources is seen as nobody’s resources is long gone. We are in trying times, when we all have to be concerned about judicious use of scarce incomes.

“The NDDC is an important statutory agency that is supposed to improve the lot of the Niger Delta community. It is therefore unacceptable to hear about inappropriate use of resources, or outright financial recklessness.”

According to the Senate President, the weighty allegations of misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N80bn by the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC prompted the upper chamber to investigate the commission.

While urging stakeholders present at the hearing to cooperate with the Ad-Hoc Committee, Lawan assured the public of the Senate’s commitment to fairness and transparency in the discharge of its constitutional responsibility.

See Also Corruption Group Petitions National Assembly Over Alleged N80bn Fraud In NDDC