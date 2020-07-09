Alleged $25,000 Fraud: EFCC Fails To Produce Evidence Against Shehu Sani, Calls For Adjournment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has failed to produce evidence against Senator Shehu Sani in the alleged $25,000 bribe case.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday, the prosecution lawyer, Abba Mohammed, told the court that the material evidence in which they relied on to prosecute their case were not ready.

Mohammed said all the material evidence particularly cash were in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria for safe keeping.

He explained that the anti-graft agency no longer kept monetary exhibits for safety purposes.

The prosecution therefore applied for adjournment to enable the commission to have time to retrieve those evidence from the apex bank.

The presiding judge, Justice Ekwo Iyang, granted the prosecution application and adjourned the matter to until 19, 20, 21 and 22 October 2020 for the continuation of the trial.

Meanwhile, one of the defence lawyers, Pelumi Olajemigbesi, who spoke with journalists, said the failure of the commission to produce material evidence in the case was dangerous to the criminal justice system of the country.

He added that the commission was not ready for the trial but succeeded in wasting the time of the court.

He said "The business of criminal trial is not an ordinary football game that you can just pass it to yourself the way you like. See Also Politics Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe

"The prosecution needs to get themselves more organised. You do not just come to court and say that the material evidence you need to present to court is not available.

"It shows that they are not serious, they are running from pillar to post to look for an excuse to nail this man who has lived a decent life.

"It also shows that EFCC is not a serious organisation but a political arm of few people who believe that they can control things from the corridor of power"

Olajemigbesi also condemned the commission for posting media reports on its site aimed at disparaging and denigrating the defendant.

Meanwhile, the prosecution counsel also alleged that some media reports do not reflect the true position of the court proceedings.

Shehu Sani is facing trial for allegedly collecting $25,000 from the proprietor of ASD Motors, Sani Dauda, under the pretext of using the money to bribe the Chief Justice of Nigeria and EFCC Chairman.