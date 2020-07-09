COVID-19: Afenifere Urges Nigerian Government To Reopen Schools

Afenifere, Yoruba socio-political organisation, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, for stopping the reopening of schools as the country battles the Coronavirus outbreak.

The group said it was wrong to shut down schools while markets and other public places were open for business.

Adamu had on Wednesday said that schools would remain closed until the Coronavirus pandemic was brought under control.

Secretary-General of the association, Sehinde Arogbofa, who spoke in Akure, Ondo State, said the Nigerian Government should allow pupils go back to school.

He said, "Adamu Adamu should be sacked, he cannot bring our school system back to the stone age.

"They had about six months to plan for these children, what where they doing? The last six months, all these children have been preparing for the WASCE, what did the Federal Government do?

"I think the two ministers in the ministry should go, why would one say the pupils should resume to write their paper in August.and the other minister would come and reverse the order and that the school would be closed down for the whole year.

"It is reality that the COVID-19 is in the country but they should have envisaged what will happen and make necessary arrangements against it for pupils. Why should education be closed down for a whole year?

"It means the two of them (ministers) don't know what they are doing and this is why they have to leave the office."