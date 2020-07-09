Ex-PDP Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, Visit APC Secretariat, May Contest Chairmanship Position

Sherrif arrived the secretariat at about 4:00pm on Thursday but declined to speak to journalists on his mission to the APC complex.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 09, 2020

A former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, has paid a visit to the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja ahead of the National Convention of the party.

Sherrif arrived the secretariat at about 4:00pm on Thursday but declined to speak to journalists on his mission to the APC complex.  Ali Modu Sheriff Sahara Reporters Media

He has been mentioned among those eyeing the chairmanship position of the party.

SaharaReporters gathered that the former Borno governor is already reaching out to critical stakeholders in the party in relation to his ambition.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I Didn’t Collect N4bn From Magu – Osinbajo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Lebanese Ambassador To Nigeria Walks Out On House Of Reps Members During Meeting
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Nasarawa APC Chairman For Raping Two Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption We Used N1.5bn To Take Care Of Ourselves As COVID-19 Palliative, Says NDDC MD, Pondei
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption AGF Designed A Prepaid Plan To Victimise Magu, Group Claims
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Bola Tinubu, Ibrahim Magu, The Cabal And 2023 By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn’t Collect N4bn From Magu – Osinbajo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Lebanese Ambassador To Nigeria Walks Out On House Of Reps Members During Meeting
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Naval Officer, Female Colleague In Kogi State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Nasarawa APC Chairman For Raping Two Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion EFCC New Pick: Buhari Is A Bigot And Nepotist By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption We Used N1.5bn To Take Care Of Ourselves As COVID-19 Palliative, Says NDDC MD, Pondei
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Risks Being Killed By Pakistani Gang Over Failure Of Brother To Pay Debt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency We Killed 40 Nigerian Soldiers, Snatched Five Military Vehicles, Weapons, Says ISIS
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Seven Persons Arrested For Multiple Bank Robberies In Ondo, Ekiti, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion EFCC: The 'Mugu' In Magu! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad