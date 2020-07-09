EXCLUSIVE: Rector Of Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Prof Fasakin, In Age Falsification Scandal

When exactly was Prof Emmanuel Adedayo Fasakin, Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji (FEDPOLEL) born? Could it be on March 5, 1958 as claimed in a document when he was employed at Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State, or March 5, 1956 visible in his curriculum vitae he submitted to the polytechnic management for employment?

According to documents seen by SaharaReporters, Fasakin has at different times in his career used these two birth dates to manipulate the system to his favour.

For instance, the professor used March 5, 1958 as his date of birth on his curriculum vitae when he was employed at FUTA.

He also used the same birth date when he became a reader in 2001 and for his Economic Community of West African States passport with nos A09374269 issued to him in May 2018.

The same birth date was also on the documents he submitted at the Malaysian Embassy for visa application in 2018.

However, in another curriculum vitae he submitted before being appointed as Rector of FEDPOLEL and other documents seen by SaharaReporters, Prof Fasakin claimed he was born on March 5, 1956.

Investigation by SaharaReporters showed that none of his documents at FUTA showed record of his primary school education.

It was discovered that he deliberately removed this to cover up his age falsification when he was employed by the university.

Documents at FEDPOLEL showed that Fasakin started primary school in 1962 and by the birth date of March 5, 1956 he claimed in the document he submitted to the polytechnic management, he was five years and nine months when he started that journey.

This information could however, not feature in the documents he tendered at FUTA because he would have been three years and nine months in terms of age at the start of primary education in 1962, which could easily be faulted.

Document by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

A source told SaharaReporters that it was this age discrepancy that made the Governing Council of the polytechnic to decline Fasakin's application for second term renewal in September 2018.

It was gathered that he accepted the denial in good faith after exhaustive deliberation on the matter by council members and consultation to the Executive Secretary of National Board for Technical Education was made for necessary advice.

It was learnt that he later went to Abuja to manipulate things and got three letters in succession on the renewal of his tenure.

The first one signed by the then Minister of Education indicated four years renewal.

The second indicated two years and was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

He was directed to retire at the age of 65 years by March 5, 2021.

The third letter granting him a second term in office is expected to see him remain in the saddle until 2023 when he will be 67 years old in the polytechnic system.

Also, financial records of the polytechnic seen by SaharaReporters showed that the professor committed numerous manipulations and is yet to be punished for any of those infractions.

“The contract awarded to Live Enterprises Nigeria Limited for the supply of one Tata vehicle for survey and engineering field works at the sum of N13,528,000.00 under the high impact TetFund have the Tata vehicle changed to used hilux vehicle with cash refund from the contractor ending in his private account.

“Most of his unnecessary foreign tours have been attracting reimbursement of about N 700,000.00 after collecting normal estacode for the trip. Capital project commissioned without completion, retention of contractors are not paid, approval of numerous DTA for his driver for unofficial trips.

“He hosts contractors in his house regularly and kickbacks from them are kept in the toilet in his office. He stays in official quarters and still get full benefit of accommodation.

“The NBTE is handicapped and cannot control him because of the support he gets from the Director of Tertiary Institution, Mr Ojo J.S, and Deputy Director in charge of polytechnics, Mr Folorunso, and the Secretary to the Minister of Education.

“If there must be true change, then people of dubious character cannot take the future generation to the next level. Government should do the needful quickly and let it be known that he that must come to equity must come with clean hands.

“The institution must be saved from destruction.

"So far, the Federal Government must have invested close to N6bn in the school since inception. This money must bear good seed.

"People that have no regard for integrity can only inflict mediocrity on the society. He should be investigated and prosecuted accordingly,” a source told SaharaReporters.

DOCUMENT: Falsification of age by Prof. Fasakin Emmanuel Adedayo by Sahara Reporters on Scribd