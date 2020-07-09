I Didn’t Collect N4bn From Magu – Osinbajo

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, on Wednesday, said there was no truth in some reports claiming that Magu told the presidential panel probing him that he gave Osinbajo N4bn after the vice president asked him to release part of the recovered loot.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 09, 2020

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied receiving N4bn from the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Akande, in a statement made available to journalists, described the report as false and baseless.  Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

He wrote, “With all emphasis at our disposal, let it be firmly stated that these are false and baseless fabrications purporting to reflect goings-on at the probe panel investigating Mr Ibrahim Magu. They are indeed completely absurd in every respect.

“Sadly, such mindless, vicious and reckless publications have now become the preferred tool of unscrupulous and reprobate elements in our society who are procured with monetary inducement to peddle blatant falsehood, tarnish the image of upright public officials and mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.”

Akande said Osinbajo would not be distracted by the campaigns of lies and calumny. He said the online publications, being criminally defamatory, have been referred to the relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation and necessary action.

