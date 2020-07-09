Magistrate Orders Man To Sweep Court Premises For Stealing Bowl Of Food

According to Peter Ejike, the prosecutor, Muazu had sneaked into a compound in Life Camp and made his way into the kitchen of one Chidibere Lewechi on July 1 where he stole a bowl of food with meat from a pot.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 09, 2020

A Life Camp Magistrates’ Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered a 30-year-old man, Yusuf Muazu, to sweep the court premises for three hours for stealing a bowl of food and a cup of cold water.

The police charged Muazu to court for criminal trespass and theft, an offence which contravenes Sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code Law.

He, however, pleaded guilty to the charges and begged the court for leniency. 

“I plead for mercy, I want the court to forgive me. I was really hungry and I entered the woman’s’ kitchen and saw a pot of food and I fetched some and also a cup of water,” he said.

Magistrate Sharon Tanko, in her ruling, said being hungry does not give the convict the right to commit such offence, thus he would be punished for his crime.

“The court having found the convict guilty of the offence and him being remorseful and not wasting the time of the court in admitting to his crime, is hereby ordered to engage in three hours community service.

“You are hereby ordered to pick up all the dirt’s and clean up the premises of Life Camp Magistrates’ Court for three hours under the supervision of the court registrar,’’ Tanko said.

The magistrate also advised Muazu to relocate to his hometown in Kano or any other place where he can be meaningfully engaged and earn to meet his daily needs.

Saharareporters, New York

