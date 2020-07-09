My Father Handed Over $25,000 As Exhibit To EFCC, Mohammed Dauda ASD Son Told Court

Mohammed Dauda, a prosecution witness and son of Chairman of ASD Motors , Sani Dauda on Wednesday told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that his father handed over the $25,000 to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) as an exhibit.

He made the revelation during the cross examination by defence counsel , Abdullahi Ibrahim in the trial of Senator Shehu Sani bordering on alleged fraud and name dropping.

When asked if he was part of any discussion where money was to be given to anybody, Dauda told the court that he was there when his father gave the money to the EFCC as exhibit but was not there when Shehu Sani brought the money as claimed by his father. File Photo: Shehu Sani in court

The prosecution witness also stated that he was not aware of any case his father had with the EFCC that would warrant him giving Sani money to bribe the operatives.

He said " My father returned from Saudi Arabia and went to the EFCC and that day, at the EFCC, was the first time Sani called him and said if he knew he was around he would have returned his money "

Another witness , Fatima Umar, a digital forensic analyst with the commission who also testified before the court said she extracted data from three phones, one belonging to Sani and the others belonging to the complainant , Dauda.

She, however, said that Sani was not present when the data were being extracted from the phones.

Ms Umar added that the request to extract data and information from the phones was accompanied by signed consent forms.

Some of the forms and other documents were tendered as evidence in the case and were all admitted and marked by the court as exhibit 1 to 24.

The trial judge, Inyang Ekwo, adjourned the matter to Thursday July 9 for the continuation of trial.