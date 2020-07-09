My Father Handed Over $25,000 As Exhibit To EFCC, Mohammed Dauda ASD Son Told Court

He made the revelation during the cross examination by defence counsel , Abdullahi Ibrahim in the trial of Senator Shehu Sani bordering on alleged fraud and name dropping.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 09, 2020

Mohammed Dauda, a prosecution witness and son of Chairman of ASD Motors , Sani Dauda on Wednesday told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that his father handed over the $25,000 to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) as an exhibit.

He made the revelation during the cross examination by defence counsel , Abdullahi Ibrahim in the trial of Senator Shehu Sani bordering on alleged fraud and name dropping.

When asked if he was part of any discussion where money was to be given to anybody,  Dauda told the court that he was there when his father gave the money to the EFCC as exhibit but was not there when Shehu Sani  brought the money as claimed by his father.  File Photo: Shehu Sani in court

The prosecution witness also stated that he was not aware of any case his father had with the EFCC that would warrant him giving Sani money to bribe the operatives.

He said " My father returned from Saudi Arabia and went to the EFCC and that day, at the EFCC, was the first time Sani called him and said if he knew he was around he would have returned his money " 

Another witness , Fatima Umar, a digital forensic analyst with the commission who also testified before the court said she extracted data from three phones, one belonging to  Sani and the others belonging to the complainant , Dauda.  See Also Politics Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

She, however, said that Sani was not present when the data were being extracted from the phones. 

Ms Umar added that the request to extract data and information from the phones was accompanied by signed consent forms.

Some of the forms and other documents were tendered as evidence in the case and were all admitted and marked by the court  as exhibit 1 to 24.

The trial judge, Inyang Ekwo, adjourned the matter to Thursday July 9 for the continuation of trial.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Didn’t Collect N4bn From Magu – Osinbajo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Mohammed Umar To Oversee EFCC Operations As Magu Remains Suspended
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Nasarawa APC Chairman For Raping Two Girls
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption AGF Designed A Prepaid Plan To Victimise Magu, Group Claims
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu, Ibrahim Magu, The Cabal And 2023 By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Ivory Coast Prime Minister, Coulibaly, Is Dead
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Reverses Schools Resumption, Stops WASSCE
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn’t Collect N4bn From Magu – Osinbajo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Risks Being Killed By Pakistani Gang Over Failure Of Brother To Pay Debt
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Mohammed Umar To Oversee EFCC Operations As Magu Remains Suspended
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Nasarawa APC Chairman For Raping Two Girls
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption AGF Designed A Prepaid Plan To Victimise Magu, Group Claims
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Harvard University, MIT Drags US Government To Court Over Planned Deportation Of International Students
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Strikes Out DSS Application Seeking To Stop Enforcement Of Judgment Debt In SIM Card Case
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad