Ondo Hospital Faces Total Shutdown Over Rising Coronavirus Cases

Apart from seven health workers and a two-year-old child that reportedly died of Coronavirus at the facility, SaharaReporters on Thursday gathered that a former Chief Medical Director of the hospital, one Dr Adeyeri, also died recently as a result of COVID-19 complications.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 09, 2020

The General Hospital, Ikare Akoko, Ondo State, could be completely shut down any moment from now following the rising cases of Coronavirus at the health facility.

An official of the hospital confirmed to SaharaReporters that the hospital management were currently meeting over the worsening situation at the public health facility and could close down the place any moment from now to avert a calamity. 

"The closure of the hospital is imminent. They are going to have a meeting today and both the HNS and CMD are making plans to close down the place.

"The cases are rising and the governor has not shown any concern. It will be shut down to safeguard public health," the official told SaharaReporters.
Ondo State currently has

550 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 20 recorded deaths.

Saharareporters, New York

