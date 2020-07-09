Plot By Nigerian Government To Rearrest Sowore Uncovered Months After Release On Bail

The national leadership of the African Action Congress has accused the Nigerian Government of planning to rearrest Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters and convener of #RevolutionNow Movement.

According to the AAC, the government planned using the Department of State Services to rearrest Sowore, who is the National Chairman of the party, and other activists on Friday and put them away before August 5, which is the first anniversary of the now famous #RevolutionNow protest.

“We have be informed about a plan to rearrest our National Chairman, @YeleSowore, and urge all Nigerians and @aacparty members nationwide and globally to be on alert as we will not tolerate another lawless and repressive act from @MBuhari regime.”

Sowore was arrested in the early hours of August 3, 2019 by operatives of the Department of State Services for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations on August 5 to demand a better country from the administration of President Buhari. Omoyele Sowore in court.

He was kept in unlawful detention from that period until December 5, 2019 when he was finally released on bail despite two court orders earlier sanctioning his freedom.

In a twist of event, DSS operatives invaded the Federal High Court in Abuja on December 6, 2019 to rearrest him without any court order.

He remained in unlawful detention until 18 days later when he was released by the secret police for the second time.

At the resumption of his trial in a case brought against him by the Nigerian Government, the prosecution failed to prove accusations against him and even went ahead to dropping seven of the charges earlier preferred against him.

Groups and high-raking individuals from around the world have described the charges against Sowore as baseless and a waste of time.

The journalist remains confined to Abuja as one of his bail conditions forbids him from leaving the city or speaking with journalists until the end of his trial.

The Nigerian Government has continued to adopt various strategies to keep the activist out of circulation including a plot to now rearrest him for no reason.

