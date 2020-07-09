We Killed 40 Nigerian Soldiers, Snatched Five Military Vehicles, Weapons, Says ISIS

ISIS in the statement seen by SaharaReporters said ISWAP fighters captured five four-wheel drive vehicles, weapons and ammunition, and burned an armoured vehicle during the attack.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 09, 2020

The Islamic State in statement have claimed its fighters killed 40 Nigerian soldiers and injured others in an ambush along Damboa/Maiduguri Highway, about 30 kilometres away from Damboa town.

ISIS in the statement seen by SaharaReporters said ISWAP fighters captured five four-wheel drive vehicles, weapons and ammunition, and burned an armoured vehicle during the attack.

The group mentioned Bulabulin as the exact location where the attack occurred.

The Nigerian military had on Wednesday confirmed the attack but said only two soldiers were killed. 

John Enenche, Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, said the troops in conjunction with elements of sector 2 special forces overran the insurgents’ ambush team.

Boko Haram split into two factions in mid-2016. 

One led by long-time leader, Abubakar Shekau, is notorious for suicide bombings and indiscriminate killings of civilians.

Shekau pledged allegiance to ISIS leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, in March 2015 but ISIS central only gives formal backing to the other faction, which it calls Islamic State West Africa Province.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Kill Naval Officer, Female Colleague In Kogi State
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Improvised Explosive Device Kills Soldier, Injures Others During Boko Haram Ambush In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Bomb Blast In Borno Market, 50km From Biu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military Update On Operation Lafiya Dole: Troops Advancing To Clear Terrorists Camps
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram Five Civilians Murdered By Boko Haram Near Maiduguri
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria Absent During Security Meeting On Boko Haram, Diplomats Criticize Nigerian Leadership
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Bola Tinubu, Ibrahim Magu, The Cabal And 2023 By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn’t Collect N4bn From Magu – Osinbajo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Lebanese Ambassador To Nigeria Walks Out On House Of Reps Members During Meeting
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Naval Officer, Female Colleague In Kogi State
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption We Used N1.5bn To Take Care Of Ourselves As COVID-19 Palliative, Says NDDC MD, Pondei
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Nasarawa APC Chairman For Raping Two Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Seven Persons Arrested For Multiple Bank Robberies In Ondo, Ekiti, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Risks Being Killed By Pakistani Gang Over Failure Of Brother To Pay Debt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion EFCC New Pick: Buhari Is A Bigot And Nepotist By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Travel We'll Reopen For Visa Application In Nigeria Soon —British High Commission
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-PDP Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, Visit APC Secretariat, May Contest Chairmanship Position
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad