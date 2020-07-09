We'll Reopen For Visa Application In Nigeria Soon —British High Commission

The process had been suspended due to the global Coronavirus outbreak, which restricted international travels.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 09, 2020

The British High Commission in Nigeria has said that it would reopen the process of receiving applications from Nigerians intending to travel to the United Kingdom soon.

In a statement posted on the commission's Twitter handle on Thursday, the UK Government said Nigerians, who wished to travel to the country were free to do so once international flights resume. 

It reads, “We know there are many Nigerian nationals hoping to travel to the UK when flights resume, both for employment and to see family members.

“UKVI are working closely with TSL contact, our commercial partner, to reopen visa application centres that were suspended due to COVID-19.

“UK visa application centres are reopening in phased manner globally when it is safe to do so and when we can operate an effective service.

“TSL contact are putting appropriate measures in place and working hard to reopen in Nigeria. We will share details of when VACs will reopen soon.”

