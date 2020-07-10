17 Parties To Participate In Ondo Election As INEC Vows To Enforce "No Mask No Voting" Policy

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed this on Thursday in a statement.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 10, 2020

17 political parties have shown interest to participate in the October 10, 2020, governorship election in Ondo State.

Festus Okoye, INEC Chairman in charge of information and voter education, said the 17 political parties had also settled for the "indirect mode" for their governorship primaries. 

He explained that the commission had also directed the parties to submit a comprehensive list of all the delegates eligible to participate in their primaries 7 days before their scheduled dates. 

According to him, INEC is prepared to conduct the parties’ governorship primaries in compliance with precautionary measures on the Coronavirus pandemic.

Okoye noted that the commission would not allow any delegate who does not use "face mask to vote".

The statement read, "The INEC portal for uploading nomination forms will open on July 21 and closes at 6 pm on July 28, 2020. 

“Political parties must observe all the health protocols and guidelines made available to them by the commission, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the state government.

"They must also enforce the policy of ‘no mask, no voting’ in their primaries.”

