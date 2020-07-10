BREAKING: Ondo Chief Judge Rejects Assembly's Request To Set Up Probe Panel Against Deputy Governor

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, has rejected a request letter to set up a probe panel from the state's House of Assembly

against the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, over allegations of gross misconduct, SaharaReporters can confirm.



Speaker of the Ondo Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, had on Thursday written to the Chief Judge to set up a seven-man panel to investigate Ajayi with the aim to impeach him from office.

SaharaReporters obtained documents signed by the Chief Judge, stating her position on why the the letter was rejected.

Also, a source in the office of the Chief Judge confirmed that the letter was rejected due to the inability of the Assembly members to follow the constitution to form the required number needed to impeach Ajayi.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that 14 members of the Assembly had signed an impeachment notice against the deputy governor, listing seven allegations against him.



Nine other members of the Assembly had also written to the Speaker to distance themselves from the impeachment.

The source said the Chief Judge relied on this to conclude that the Assembly failed to form the 2/3 majority needed to impeach the deputy governor.

It was exclusively gathered that the deputy governor was yet to receive the impeachment notice sent to him by the Assembly.

