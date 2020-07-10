Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms Relationship With Musician, August Alsina, While Married To Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of actor, Will Smith, has admitted to dating musician, August Alsina, while she was still married to her husband

The 48-year-old sat down for a tell-all conversation on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk, and revealed she developed a friendship with August around four years ago.

She said around the same time, the married couple were going through a 'difficult time' and they had 'basically' broken up.

Jada explained that the couple met August through their son, Jaden, and said the singer, who would have been 23 at the time, was 'really sick' at the time.

“And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state.

“The outpouring for him from our family was initially about his health,” she said. “We found all those different resources to help pull him through and from there you and I were going through a very difficult time.”

Will, according to a report by Daily Mail UK, interjected sharply, saying, “I was done with you.”

Jada explained they decided to separate for a 'period of time'.

“And then what did you do, Jada?” Will asked.

“As time went on, I got into a different type of entanglement with August,” Jada explained.

The mother-of-two went on to say she wanted to respond to August's claim that Will gave her 'permission' to have an affair.

“The only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself.

“But what August was probably trying to communicate because I could see how he could see it as permission because we were separated amicably, and I think he wanted to make it clear he’s not a homewrecker because he’s not,” she added.

When Will asked Jada to clarify what she meant by 'entanglement', she responded, “It was a relationship, absolutely.”

Jada continued, “I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realised that you can't find happiness outside yourself.”

She explained the couple were going through a process of healing.

“I just wanted to feel good, It had been so long since I felt good... and it felt really good to just help heal somebody,” she said.

August told The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee that he was in love with Jada and said, “I sat down with Will (Smith) and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership… he gave me his blessing.”

August said the two became very close and holidayed together with the family in Hawaii a year later and they even attended the 2017 BET Awards together.

He said, “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her.

“I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it, so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.

“And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like, and some people never get that in this lifetime.

“I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much that it would be hard for people to understand but, once it starts to affect me and my livelihood, I have to speak up about my truth.”

Jada has been married to Will since 1997, they are parents to Jaden and daughter, Willow, 19.

Will has a son, Trey, 27, from his marriage to Sheree Zampino, 53.

Jada had previously denied rumours that she and Will are in an open relationship and said they will never divorce.

Will has previously said that the couple no longer use the 'married' title but refer to each other as 'life partners'.

“We don't even say we're married anymore,” he told BET in 2018.