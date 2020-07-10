Magu’s Lawyer Writes IGP To Release Him On Bail

Mr Oluwatosin Ojaomo, lawyer to suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has written a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, demanding his client’s release on bail.

Magu had remained in custody at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Abuja, since his arrest on Monday by a combined team of Department of State Services and police officers to face a panel at the Aso Rock Villa. Ibrahim Magu

He has been grilled for several days by a panel led by a former Court of Appeal judge, Ayo Salami, over allegations of corruption.

Earlier on Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the suspension of Magu as head of the anti-graft agency, naming EFCC’s Head of Operations, Mohammed Umar, in his place.