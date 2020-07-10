NIPC Workers Demand Sack of Executive Secretary For Allegedly Spending N400m On Foreign Trips In 3 Years

The protesting workers also called for the removal of Sadiku for milking the commission dry at the expense of the staff welfare.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 10, 2020

The staff of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), on Thursday, in Abuja shut down their office complex in protest against the Executive Secretary, Yewande Sadiku, for allegedly spending over N400 million on foreign trips in three years.

The protesting workers also called for the removal of Sadiku for milking the commission dry at the expense of the staff welfare.

The Chairman of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Yusuf Mustapha, said Sadiku ignored previous attempts to address the grievances of the staff. 

The staff demanded better welfare, administration and accountability. They also alleged that Sadiku spent over N400 million on over 70 trips within three years without any positive investment to show for it.

Some of the allegations levelled against her included disloyalty to the president and negative publicity, deviation from the core mandate of the commission, wastage of scarce resources, favouritism, nonchalance concerning staff welfare and poor implementation of budgetary provisions. 

She was also said to be showing “double standards and deliberate tardiness” regarding staff welfare and violating COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"The commission has not put in place any safety provision to protect the staff from the COVID-19 pandemic beyond hand washing basins at the entrance,” they said. 

They vowed to continue the protest and make the commission ungovernable until Sadiku is removed from office.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Lebanese Ambassador To Nigeria Walks Out On House Of Reps Members During Meeting
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh, Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Retired Navy Admiral's Daughter, Driver Killed By Kidnappers In Kogi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency We Killed 40 Nigerian Soldiers, Snatched Five Military Vehicles, Weapons, Says ISIS
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Chief Judge Rejects Assembly's Request To Set Up Probe Panel Against Deputy Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption We Used N1.5bn To Take Care Of Ourselves As COVID-19 Palliative, Says NDDC MD, Pondei
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Bola Tinubu, Ibrahim Magu, The Cabal And 2023 By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lebanese Ambassador To Nigeria Walks Out On House Of Reps Members During Meeting
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh, Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Retired Navy Admiral's Daughter, Driver Killed By Kidnappers In Kogi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency We Killed 40 Nigerian Soldiers, Snatched Five Military Vehicles, Weapons, Says ISIS
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Chief Judge Rejects Assembly's Request To Set Up Probe Panel Against Deputy Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption We Used N1.5bn To Take Care Of Ourselves As COVID-19 Palliative, Says NDDC MD, Pondei
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Naval Officer, Female Colleague In Kogi State
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn’t Collect N4bn From Magu – Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Tunde Braimoh To Be Buried Friday Afternoon In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Lawsuit Baseless, Frivolous, China Replies Nigerians Seeking $200bn Compensation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Italy Bans Entry From 13 Countries Over Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad