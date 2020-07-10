Retired Navy Admiral's Daughter, Driver Killed By Kidnappers In Kogi

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have shot dead the daughter of a retired Navy Rear Admiral, J Onubi, and his driver along the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

The driver was identified as Pomtd Lifu Ji with navy number X9307. Their remains have since been moved to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

SaharaReporters gathered that Onubi’s orderly, Osca Ahmadu, who was in the same vehicle with the victims, escaped into the bush.

The incident happened hours after an unidentified naval officer and a woman in camouflage were killed along the same highway.

On July 7, a Nigerian Army officer, GSM Abubakar, attached to the 353 Artillery Regiment, was also killed on the notorious Okene -Lokoja highway, while travelling from Lagos to the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

