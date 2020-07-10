Retired Navy Admiral's Daughter, Driver Killed By Kidnappers In Kogi

The driver was identified as Pomtd Lifu Ji with navy number X9307. Their remains have since been moved to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 10, 2020

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have shot dead the daughter of a retired Navy Rear Admiral, J Onubi, and his driver along the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

The driver was identified as Pomtd Lifu Ji with navy number X9307. Their remains have since been moved to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

SaharaReporters gathered that Onubi’s orderly, Osca Ahmadu, who was in the same vehicle with the victims, escaped into the bush. 

The incident happened hours after an unidentified naval officer and a woman in camouflage were killed along the same highway.

On July 7, a Nigerian Army officer, GSM Abubakar, attached to the 353 Artillery Regiment, was also killed on the notorious Okene -Lokoja highway, while travelling from Lagos to the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

 

See Also CRIME Gunmen Kill Naval Officer, Female Colleague In Kogi State 0 Comments 18 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Kill Naval Officer, Female Colleague In Kogi State
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Septuagenarian Caught Raping Nine-year-old Girl In Niger State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Nasarawa APC Chairman For Raping Two Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Seven Persons Arrested For Multiple Bank Robberies In Ondo, Ekiti, Others
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler In Kebbi State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Vistajet Robbery: Nigerian Airport Security Team To Investigate How Bandits Attacked And Burgled Taxiing Jet At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Bola Tinubu, Ibrahim Magu, The Cabal And 2023 By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lebanese Ambassador To Nigeria Walks Out On House Of Reps Members During Meeting
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh, Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency We Killed 40 Nigerian Soldiers, Snatched Five Military Vehicles, Weapons, Says ISIS
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Chief Judge Rejects Assembly's Request To Set Up Probe Panel Against Deputy Governor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption We Used N1.5bn To Take Care Of Ourselves As COVID-19 Palliative, Says NDDC MD, Pondei
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Naval Officer, Female Colleague In Kogi State
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn’t Collect N4bn From Magu – Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Tunde Braimoh To Be Buried Friday Afternoon In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Lawsuit Baseless, Frivolous, China Replies Nigerians Seeking $200bn Compensation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Italy Bans Entry From 13 Countries Over Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News NIPC Workers Demand Sack of Executive Secretary For Allegedly Spending N400m On Foreign Trips In 3 Years
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad