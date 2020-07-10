Suspected Drunk Policeman Kills Businessman In Ibadan

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 10, 2020

A policeman in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday afternoon allegedly shot dead a 32-year-old businessman, Yemi Ajayi, at the Iwo Road interchange.

The officer attached to Area Command Police, Agodi, said to be on patrol had a fracas with late Ajayi, who was on his way to work with his cousin, Kayode Atanda.

In the process, he pulled the trigger of his service pistol on the defenceless man.

“I was here when the incident happened. He was about to open the car door when the drunken police officer shot him. 

“All the three police officers were drunk. I think government needs to put end to this unreasonable killing,” an eyewitness said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

Fadeyi said the Police Command had begun investigation into the matter.

He said, “A team from the Area Command Police, Agodi, who were on routine patrol at Iwo road interchange on July 10 at about 12:15pm stopped a Toyota Camry car which was alleged to have refused to stop.

“In the process, one of the policemen fired a shot which hit one Adeyemi in the stomach and he was rushed to police hospital, Agodi, for treatment but was later confirmed dead by the medical personnel.

“Investigation has commenced into the incident.”

SaharaReporters, New York

