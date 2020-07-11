BREAKING: Why Magu Was Suspended —President Buhari

Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, explained why he approved the suspension of Magu from office.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 11, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the ongoing investigation of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, explained why he approved the suspension of Magu from office.

“A series of documented allegations were made against the Ag. Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Following a preliminary review of the allegations leveled against the Ag. Chairman and several other members of his staff, there were grounds for a detailed investigation to be conducted. 

“Hence, an investigative panel was constituted in compliance with the extant laws governing the convening of such a body. As is the proper procedure, when allegations are made against the chief executive of an institution, and in this case an institution that ought to be seen as beyond reproach, the chief executive has to step down from his post and allow for a transparent and unhindered investigation.

“The EFCC does not revolve around the personality of an individual, and as such cannot be seen through the prism of any individual. Therefore, the suspension of Mr. Ibrahim Magu, allows the institution to continue carrying out its mandate without the cloud of investigation hanging over its head.

“The EFCC has many good, hardworking men and women who are committed to its ideal and ensuring that the wealth of our country isn’t plundered and wherein there is an act of misappropriation such person(s) are brought to justice. Meanwhile, Mr Magu is being availed the opportunity to defend himself and answer the allegations against him. This is how it should be, as is the fact that under the laws of Nigeria every citizen is presumed and remains innocent until proven guilty.  See Also Politics President Buhari Approves Magu’s Suspension, Names Umar As EFCC Acting Chairman 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

“We must realize that the fight against corruption is not a static event, but a dynamic and ever evolving process, in which the EFCC is just one actor; and as we continue to work towards improving our democratic process so shall every institution of ours also embark on that journey of evolution.

“What is however important is that there must be accountability and transparency and our people must realize that they would be held to account. This is the building block in the fight against corruption, the establishment of the concept of accountability and the recognition of the rule of law.

“Mr. Magu was not immune – and regardless of the obvious embarrassment that potential acts of wrongdoing by him, given the office he held, may appear for the government. No other administration in the history of Nigeria would have moved to bring into the light and public domain such an allegation.”

Magu was arrested on Monday by a combined team of officials of the Department of State Services and Force Criminal Investigation Department after failing to honour two invitations from the panel.

He has been detained since then and the police authorities on Friday withdrew his security.

His travails followed a memo by Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation, in which the suspended anti-graft czar was accused of grave malfeasance.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

He was alleged to have mishandled the recovered loot and was selling seized assets to associates. 

He was also alleged to have refused to subject himself to the supervision of the office of the Attorney-General.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How AGF Malami Granted Approval To Firm Standing Trial In Court For Stealing Crude Oil, Diesel To Auction Goods Seized From It
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria's Inspector-General Of Police Replaces Officers Attached To EFCC, Withdraws Magu’s Security Details
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Celebrity Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms Relationship With Musician, August Alsina, While Married To Will Smith
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Buys Multi-million Naira Mansion For Newly Married Son, Guests Flout Social Distancing Guidelines During Lavish Wedding Ceremony
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Immigration Service Prevents 58 Doctors From Boarding Aircraft To United Kingdom Over Lack Of Visa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How AGF Malami Granted Approval To Firm Standing Trial In Court For Stealing Crude Oil, Diesel To Auction Goods Seized From It
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Kaduna Woman Brutalises 14-year-old Girl With Hot Knife In Genital Area, Family Cries Out For Justice
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria's Inspector-General Of Police Replaces Officers Attached To EFCC, Withdraws Magu’s Security Details
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Lady Accused Of Attempted Murder In Lebanon Rescued, Returned Home
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
RIGHT OF REPLY Bola Tinubu, Ibrahim Magu, The Cabal And 2023 – A Rejoinder By Oladimeji Alo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Nigerian Man Arrested With Drugs In India
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Celebrity Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms Relationship With Musician, August Alsina, While Married To Will Smith
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News PHOTONEWS: Kano Governor, Ganduje Hosts Top APC Members At State Government House For Second Leg Of Malami Son's Wedding
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Buys Multi-million Naira Mansion For Newly Married Son, Guests Flout Social Distancing Guidelines During Lavish Wedding Ceremony
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad