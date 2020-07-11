Nigeria's Inspector-General Of Police Replaces Officers Attached To EFCC, Withdraws Magu’s Security Details

The directive contained in a signal to the Assistant Inspector General, Police Mobile Force, PMF Squadrons one to 79, Force Secretary and Commissioners of Police of all the state commands and the Federal Capital Territory, also directed that the exact number withdrawn be replaced with new operatives.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 11, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the withdrawal of mobile police personnel attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

According to the order, “Only staff of EFCC should be allowed access into the premises while withdrawn police personnel from PMF 21, 44, 45, 46 and 50 must report to the Force Headquarters by 8am on Monday.”  IGP Mohammed Adamu

It was also learnt that police security guarding the official and personal houses of the suspended Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, had been withdrawn.

The men were ordered to leave the residences in Abuja on Friday.

Magu was arrested on Monday and taken to the Presidential Villa in Abuja where he was grilled by a panel headed by Ayo Salami, a retired President of the Appeal Court.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved his suspension as head of the anti-graft agency, naming EFCC’s Head of Operations, Mohammed Umar, in his place.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

