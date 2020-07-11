REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered

Irked by his tepid denial of corruption-fuelled wedding of his son, evidence has now surfaced of a second mansion worth N100m built by Nigeria's Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami, in Kebbi State in the name of the same son, Abdulaziz.

The building was discovered to have been erected in only under two months in readiness for Abdulaziz and his new bride, Khadija Danbatta, to move in to after the second leg of their lavish wedding on Saturday (today).

The sprawling edifice is located in the choice neighbourhood of Gesse Phase II in Birnin Kebbi, capital of Kebbi State.

Abdulaziz and his wife are expected to also make use of the property aside the one in Abuja.

Interior Photos of the property:

Exterior Photos of the property:

A video of one leg of their lavish ceremony had shown guests flouting the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guideline on Coronavirus after they failed to wear face masks and were seen closely interacting during the event.

Video of Money Rain At Wedding Of The Son Of Nigeria&#039;s AGF, Malami Money Rain At Wedding Of The Son Of Nigeria's AGF, Malami WATCH VIDEO: Money Rain At Wedding Of The Son Of Nigeria's AGF, Malami...

Also, the Central Bank of Nigeria's rule forbidding individuals from abusing the naira was violated during the ceremony as guests were seen spraying the young couple with wads of United States dollars and naira.

A denial by Umar Gwandu, spokesperson for Malami, earlier on Saturday only went to further expose the infractions perpetuated right under the nose of Nigeria's chief law officer.

A little-known lawyer until he was appointed into the government of President Muhammadu Buhari where he has risen to become one of the most influential figures, Malami is said to also own a massive event centre already in use and 3-star hotel under construction named AZBIR Arena along Sani Abacha Bye-pass Road in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State where he hails from. See Also Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story

The AGF is also said to own a newly constructed school at the back of Nitel in Gesse Phase 1 also in Birnin Kebbi.

Despite these questionable acquisitions, 53-year-old Malami continues to portray a saintly stance in the Buhari government whose fight against corruption has been called into serious question in recent times.

See Also Politics Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Buys Multi-million Naira Mansion For Newly Married Son, Guests Flout Social Distancing Guidelines During Lavish Wedding Ceremony