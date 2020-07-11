Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Okonjo-Iweala whose candidacy is dividing the African Union, in a statement by her media adviser, Paul Nwabuikwu, said those against her candidacy were manufacturing controversy to link her to.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 11, 2020

 

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Nigerian Minister of Finance and the country's candidate for the leadership of the World Trade Organisation, has said powerful and well-connected forces were working against her candidacy. 

Nwabuikwu said, “It has come to our attention that there is an ongoing effort by some well-connected Nigerians to sabotage the campaign of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the country’s candidate for Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.  Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

“As part of this campaign, these persons and their cohorts are peddling outright lies and distortions designed to invent a non-existent scandal in order to paint the candidate and her campaign in negative light.

“The attempt by these elements to manufacture a controversy in the local and international media by distorting the facts and creating falsehoods to link the campaign with some of Mercury’s current or past clients to push a false impression is contemptible.  See Also Politics Nigeria's Ex-Finance Minister, Okonjo-Iweala, May Lose Out On WTO Top Job As African Union Considers Other Candidates 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

“It is sad that the elements behind this campaign are placing their squalid concerns above the interests of the country.

“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to ignore this condemnable effort.”

