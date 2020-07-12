356 Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Resign, Cite “Loss Of Interest”

SaharaReporters had extensively reported how Nigerian troops suffer mass casualty in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists due to lack of a robust intelligence apparatus and also lack of equipment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2020

At least 356 soldiers fighting the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria’s North-East have written the country’s Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, seeking voluntary retirement over "loss of interest".

The soldiers in a letter with reference number NA/COAS/001, quoting the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service soldiers/rating/airmen (Revised) 2017, asked for approval to leave the Nigeria Army due to low morale.

SaharaReporters had extensively reported how Nigerian troops suffer mass casualty in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists due to lack of a robust intelligence apparatus and also lack of equipment. 

Some soldiers said this is further compounded by poor welfare for them and their families by the army. 

In June, SaharaReporters exclusively reported how a soldier and three others were abducted at a checkpoint before Gasarwa Village, about 40 kilometers from Monguno Local Government Area in Borno State. 

The soldier and policeman, who was executed in a video a day after their abduction, spoke about their identity before their gruesome killing.

The Nigerian Army has not commented on the executions to this day.

The Nigerian Army also recently arrested a soldier, Lance Corporal Martins, after he appeared in a video blasting the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and other security chiefs in the country for abandoning troops on the war front.

The soldier was arrested on the orders of Buratai, sources revealed to SaharaReporters.

Meanwhile, Buratai has approved the disengagement of the 356 soldiers in a 17-page circular with reference number AHQ DOAA/G1/300/92.

He said, “In compliance with the provisions of Reference A, the COAS vide Reference B has approved the voluntary and medical discharge of the above named MWO, and 385 others listed as Annexes A and B.

“The soldiers are to proceed on terminal leave December 3, 2020, while their disengagement date takes effect from January 3, 2021, in accordance with the Nigerian Army Administrative Policy and Procedures No 27 Paragraphs 3 and 4. Accordingly, I am directed to request formations and units to release all affected soldiers to report at the Headquarters, Garrison, with their unit service documents for documentation.

“All forms of military-controlled items, arms, ammunition, and items of combat kits are recovered from the soldiers prior to their disengagement date and certify that they are properly de-kitted. Please acknowledge.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Over 30 Soldiers In Fresh Attacks On Borno Communities
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari, Buratai, And The Python Panacea By Emmanuel Ugwu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News ECOWAS Court Awards N88bn Damages Against Nigerian Government Over Civil War Landmines In The SouthEast
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Military Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Need Psychotherapy Treatment, Top Military Commander Says
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Cameroon Again, Cameroonian Gendarmes Invade Cross River community
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Air Force Says Operations To Locate Dapchi Girls Unsuccessful, Deploys More Assets
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News PHOTONEWS: Kano Governor, Ganduje Hosts Top APC Members At State Government House For Second Leg Of Malami Son's Wedding
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Why Magu Was Suspended —President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Immigration Service Prevents 58 Doctors From Boarding Aircraft To United Kingdom Over Lack Of Visa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How AGF Malami Granted Approval To Firm Standing Trial In Court For Stealing Crude Oil, Diesel To Auction Goods Seized From It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Magu, Maggots And Maga Dogs By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Over 30 Soldiers In Fresh Attacks On Borno Communities
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America US President, Donald Trump, Wears COVID-19 Prevention Mask In Public For First Time
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Six Persons Die In Ondo Motor Accident
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
RIGHT OF REPLY Bola Tinubu, Ibrahim Magu, The Cabal And 2023 – A Rejoinder By Oladimeji Alo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad