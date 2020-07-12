Banditry Left Us With 500 Widows, 1,600 Orphans –Katsina Traditional Leader

Mu’azu said about four million cows, which are mainly bulls, were rustled by bandits in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2020

 

Activities of armed bandits in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State have killed many men and women, forcing no fewer than 500 women to become widows and over 1,600 children to become orphans, district head of Batsari, Alhaji Muhammad Mu’azu, has said.

According to PUNCH, Mu’azu said about four million cows, which are mainly bulls, were rustled by bandits in the area.

He said, “The losses are unquantifiable. I cannot actually quantify the losses in terms of monetary value. I will only say the monetary losses are in millions of naira. For instance, how much can bring back those who were killed by the bandits? You cannot quantify the loss of a single human being in terms of naira and kobo. 

“Yet, we have lost over 300 people to the bandits. The bandits killed our innocent, able-bodied men and women. Specifically, the bandits have killed at least 300 men. Because of the deaths, we now have no fewer than 500 widows and 1,600 orphans.

“Also, the model school where the internally displaced persons are taking refuge is filled to the brim because of the bandits’ activities. Apart from disrupting our farming activities, the bandits rustled between three million and four million cows which are mainly bulls.

“Also, our children could not go to school anymore in all the areas that the bandits attacked because of their safety. Some of the children are being relocated to other places considered safer.”

Bandits attacks and kidnappings have been on the rise in Katsina State in recent times, leaving many deaths and displacement behind in its trail.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Over 30 Soldiers In Fresh Attacks On Borno Communities
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Naval Officer, Female Colleague In Kogi State
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Christianity CAN Promises Buhari More Protests Over 'Herdsmen Attacks'
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME 'We Have Nothing To Fear' — Students Of Seminary Attacked By Herdsmen Resume Learning
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency Civilian JTF Help Soldiers To ‘Kill’ Seven Insurgents In Borno
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Soldiers Arrest 21 'Involved' In Plateau Killings And Reprisals
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News PHOTONEWS: Kano Governor, Ganduje Hosts Top APC Members At State Government House For Second Leg Of Malami Son's Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Why Magu Was Suspended —President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Immigration Service Prevents 58 Doctors From Boarding Aircraft To United Kingdom Over Lack Of Visa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Police Shut Down IRT, STS State Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military 356 Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Resign, Cite “Loss Of Interest”
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How AGF Malami Granted Approval To Firm Standing Trial In Court For Stealing Crude Oil, Diesel To Auction Goods Seized From It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria’s Terror King, Shekau, Connects East, West And Centre In A Puzzling Agenda
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Falana Threatens To Sue The Nation Newspaper Over Publication Linking Him To Funds Allegedly Looted By Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Over 30 Soldiers In Fresh Attacks On Borno Communities
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad