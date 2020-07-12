Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Over 30 Soldiers In Fresh Attacks On Borno Communities

More than 30 soldiers have been killed and hundreds others injured during separate attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State, a military source told SaharaReporters.

The attacks on Friday in Baga and Gada Blu (said to be near Gamboru) came few days after the insurgents killed about 40 soldiers attached to 25 Task Force Brigade in Damboa town.

“Fighters in several vehicles stormed Baga and engaged Nigerian troops in intense fighting, killing about 20 of them.

“They also opened fire with heavy guns and rocket-propelled grenades on the convoy of more than a hundred military vehicles in Gada Blu, killing about 15 soldiers,” the source said.

In January 2015, Boko Haram overran the MNJTF base and took control of Baga, killing hundreds of residents and forcing thousands to flee to Maiduguri.

The town was later retaken, but jihadists continue to attack the military and civilians in the area, which is an ISWAP stronghold.

See Also Military 356 Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Resign, Cite “Loss Of Interest”

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

Nigeria’s army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents who lay ambush on their path.

