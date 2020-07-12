Human Rights Commission Workers To Embark On Indefinite Strike Over Non-implementation Of Minimum Wage

The union maintained that the 14-day ultimatum given to the commission by the workers was within the ambit of the law and rules of engagement vis-a- vis industrial relation practices.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2020

Workers at the National Human Rights Commission across the country have perfected plan to embark on indefinite strike on Wednesday 15th July, 2020 over non-implementation of the National Minimum Wage and Human Rights Protection Allowances by the commission.

According to a letter obtained by SaharaReporters dated 7th July 2020 and addressed to the Executive Secretary of the commission and signed by the council Secretary Nigeria Civil Service Union, Sani Rasheed Olawale, said the union would withdraw its services and shut down all the commission's offices nationwide.

The union maintained that the 14-day ultimatum given to the commission by the workers was within the ambit of the law and rules of engagement vis-a- vis industrial relation practices. 

The letter reads, " We acknowledge the receipt of your letter referenced No. NHRC/540/1 dated 6th July 2020 on the above subject matter.

"The attention of the federal administratice council organ of the union has been drawn to the above subject. After adequate briefing from the unit and relevant consultation with umbrella body vis-a- vis  the implementation of the national minimum wage signed into law by the President and Commander- in-Chief of Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from April 2019.

"In the light of the above, the council is disposed to interface with your esteemed office and your management crew with a view to finding lasting  solution to the implementation of the National Minimum wage and Human Rights Protection Allowances been requested by the union before the expiration of the ultimatum at the midnight of Wednesday 15th July 2020.

"Otherwise we will be left with no option that to shut down the commission indefinitely on Thursday 16th of July 2020 until our request is granted."

 

SaharaReporters, New York

